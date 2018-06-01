TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church).This coming Sunday, there will be an Informal Communion service led by the Rector of Trinity, Revd Steve Daughtery. All are welcome and the service begins at 9.30am. You may remember that the Church Bells at Malling are in the process of undergoing repairs. They are now in the hands of specialists in Dorset, who are cleaning and re-tuning them. The church hopes to have them in place by the end of June.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Cllr John Lamb reports that the celebration of the river, which focuses on Malling Recreation and its banks, a Ouseday, (featuring the raft race and much more besides) takes place on Malling Recreation ground on Sunday, July 1. ‘Our theme this year is Rock the Boat’, he says. He is asking for people willing to act as marshals. If you could spare three or four hours to ensure that people stay safe and collect money for our musical good causes The Martlets and Starfish and The Band of Brothers, please let him know. They are also looking for people to run stalls in the food fair, especially a tea and coffee stand. John’s contact details are available with other Council Information from https:/uk.local.yahoo.com/info-2051277365 -lewes-town- council-lewes_