SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: We returned to school last week for the final term of the school year, and what a busy one it promises to be. Already the Year 6’s have been on a residential trip to Bowles activity centre. They had an amazing time and showed true grit and resilience in overcoming the many challenges such a trip involves (including skiing, abseiling and learning how to make their own beds). However, without the care, support and dedication of an incredible team of staff, the trip would not have been possible. Spending two nights and three days away from their own families and partners and taking on the enormous responsibility for 56 very different children is above and beyond the call of duty. A huge thank you goes to Miss Schulte, Miss Straker, Miss Matthews, Mr Beattie, Mrs Warren, Vicky and Mrs Swan-a truly awesome team.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish church). This weekend is another of the Connect Weekends in which Trinity brings all its congregations to worship together, join relevant and active teaching sessions and finish the weekend with a bring your own food picnic. All are welcome. There will be no service this Sunday at South Malling. The service this week will be at Southover Church at starting at 10am. All are welcome. The service is complete in itself and finishes at around 11.15am.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association. Environmental groups including Plastic Free Lewes, Litter Free Lewes, Surfers Against Sewage and Transition Town Lewes, as well as local foodbanks, are joining forces with the organisers of Ouseday to reduce the amount of eggs, plastic bags and balloons thrown into the river and onto the riverbanks along Malling Rec. during Ouseday on July 1. Cllr John Lamb is asking for people willing to act as Marshals and help in other ways: If you could spare three or four hours to ensure that people stay safe and by “collecting money for our musical good causes, The Martlets and Starfish, and The Band of Brothers, or running stalls in the food fair, especially a tea and coffee stand. Contact Cllr John Lamb john.lamb@abilitymagazine.org.uk if you can help.