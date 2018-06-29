SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: This year we have been working with the children on the character strengths, such as grit, expertise and spark, that will help them to be excellent learners. Our Sports Day this week was a great opportunity to use those strengths on the sports field; the professionalism, determination and humanity shown by all age groups was wonderful to witness as the children took part in many traditional events such as egg and spoon, sack and 3 legged races. As usual we finished with a thrilling relay race. Our winning team will be revealed next week! Thank you to all the staff and the Friends of South Malling for the time and effort they put in to make the event such a success.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). This week, the newly refurbished bells are being installed in the Tower. The process is moving quickly and efficiently and should be completed by the end of this week, ready to welcome worshippers to this Sunday’s Informal Communion Service, which begins at 9.30am. The Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber, will be leading the service, which is designed to be accessible to all and everyone is welcome.

SUSSEX HARMONY: Trinity South Malling Church has, for many years, been the informal HQ of Sussex Harmony, the local music group who specialise in West Gallery Singing. Tomorrow, Saturday, the 19th Lewes All-day Singing from the Sacred Harp, takes place in Malling Church. This is powerful, rhythmic, vibrant and vigorous acapella music, with haunting modal harmonies in the shape note tradition. There will be loaner books available, so just come along and sit, listen, join in. No obligation to stay for the whole day. Singing starts at 10am. There is no charge for the event, but we take a collection to cover costs. (If you would like to come, please contact Rachel Jordan email address rabid27@btopenworld.com).

MALLING TENANTS: And Residents Association was awarded £1,000 on June 21 by Lewes Town Council to build a poly-tunnel on the Helping Arms Eco project site at Cockshut Lane. Don’t forget Ouseday on Sunday, starting at noon. A parade of boats will be led by world-famous tenor, Alan Clayton; there’ll be a Gig race, canoe races, a food fare and the start of the 43rd annual raft race to Newhaven. The theme is Rock the Boat, highlighting the focus on music. Please come along and enjoy it but please, also follow health and safety rules and common sense. People are hurt by missiles thrown from the banks of the river. Food, especially eggs, is wasted and a lot of rubbish pollutes the river and recreation grounds. Please be sensible and enjoy the spectacle and the effort that goes into making it better and better.