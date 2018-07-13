SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: The Head Teacher says: Wow, what a hot day our District Sports Day was. Congratulations to Wallands School for winning District Sports 2018 and congratulations to the 43 children who represented South Malling and did us proud. The children were extremely well behaved, very polite, organised and were a credit to our school, even in nearly 30 degree heat. Although we don’t have confirmation of relay placings, we did achieve medals in long jump, high jump, vortex throw, shot, hurdles and sprints. All the children showed grit, determination and great sportsmanship. We couldn’t have asked for anything more from them. A very big thank you to all the parents who helped walk the children down, those who supplied much needed gazebos and Mrs Geering, Rachael and Sara, who supported the children so fantastically throughout the afternoon. A big congratulations too for all the children who participated in the Lewes and Ringmer Dance Show 2018 at Roedean this week. It was another brilliant show and the South Malling group did an amazing job. Their dance was a real team piece. A huge thank you to Mrs Burch for making it all possible.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). This Sunday’s Service is Holy Communion. Revd Jeremy Bamber, the Associate Vicar, will be leading with Ian Graham preaching. The topic continues to be based on a passage from Revelation, this time from Chapter 10. Music will be provided by the organ and Music Group. The service begins at 9.30am. Listen for the newly refurbished bells, which will be commissioned by the Archdeacon of Brighton and Lewes at the beginning of August. Now that they’re back, however, until then, they might as well ring out and do their traditional job, calling the faithful to worship.