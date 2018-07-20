TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). This Sunday there will be a service of Morning Praise. It will be led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber, with contemporary Music. This is friendly less formal worship and all are welcome. The service begins at 9.30am.

MALLING TENANTS AND RESIDENTS: Councillor Joanna Carter and Gary Blaber have told the Association that the District Council ‘voted for a new, air quality monitoring station on Malling Street. And for a mobile air quality monitoring station that can be moved to air quality hotspots across the District’. Ouseday celebrations on Malling Rec on July 1, raised money for a large number of local charities including Martlets Music, Starfish and A Band of Brothers, reports organiser, Councillor John Lamb. The 43 raft race took place on a blisteringly hot day with the theme, “Rock the Boat.” Efforts were made by Plastics Free Lewes, and other groups, to reduce the number of plastic bags and eggs that ended up in the river. Litter Free Lewes helped clean up afterwards, leaving the Rec tidier than it usually is.