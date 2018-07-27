TRINITY CHURCH: Malling (Parish Church). This coming Sunday there will be a Coffee Service at South Malling Church (far end of Church Lane).

This is a relaxed service, sociable and friendly, with music led by the church Music group. The chairs are arranged around tables and people sit with each other and worship comfortably together. The service will be led, this week, by Trinity’s Rector, Revd Steve Daughtery. All are welcome. Also, listen for the bells around 9.15am. On the following Sunday, August 5, the bells will be commissioned by the Archdeacon of Brighton and Lewes, in an informal Communion service. All are welcome. Make a note in your diaries and come along.