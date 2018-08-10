TRINITY AT SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). Last Sunday the church celebrated the refurbishing and hanging of its carillon of bells, beginning with an informal Communion service. The Associate Vicar, Reverend Jeremy Bamber, opened the service with a warm welcome to the Archdeacon of Brighton and Lewes, the Venerable Martin Lloyd Williams, who led the rest of the service, with an excellent sermon on the generosity of Jesus words, ‘I am the Bread of life.’ After the service, the congregation moved outside to stand around the bell tower outside.

Jeremy gave a brief introduction speaking of the range of refurbishment that had been enabled by the coming together of Southover, St John sub Castro and South Malling, and thanking the churchwardens for their effort and hard work, supported by generous giving from the congregation, including giving of expertise in order to reduce costs. The bells were commissioned by the Archdeacon, and a ring of bells concluded the wonderful morning. This was followed by a church picnic. This Sunday there will be an all age service, led by Youth Worker, Diane Hamilton, starting at 9.30am. All are welcome.