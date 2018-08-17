TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). This coming Sunday there will be a service of Holy Communion, beginning at 9.30am. It will be led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber, with music from the music group and organ. The teaching continues to be from Revelation, the last book in the Bible, which is proving very interesting once the exotic symbolism has been explained.

Children have their own activities after the opening greetings and prayer. This coming Sunday, these will take the form of children’s Creation Care activities (involving butterflies). Then they return to their parents and stay with them for Communion and the end of the service. All are welcome.