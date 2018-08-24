TRINITY: South Malling (Parish Church). This Sunday there will be a service of Morning Praise, led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber. Morning Praise is a relaxed service with a mixture of contemporary music and well-known hymns. The teaching continues to be from the Book of Revelation. During the sermon, children move to their own activities, which they very much enjoy. The service begins at 9.30am. All are welcome.

ARTWAVE: Check out Artwave sites in Malling. More about these next week, but come and have a look at what is available. Don’t miss the Dairy Studio, with paintings inspired by the River Ouse and the Malling landscape. With the traditional artwork, are a range of different items photos by Steve Homewood, hand thrown pots and Jewellery, not to mention an introduction to an area of Malling itself, beautiful but very rarely seen. The Dairy Studio is open tomorrow, Saturday, to Monday from11am to 5pm. There are also Keizer Frames Gallery and Cafe du Jardine Gallery at 15 Malling Street BN7 2RA open from 10.30am to 5pm and Liza Mackintosh with more landscapes at The Old Brewery in Thomas Street from tomorrow, Saturday, to Monday and also the following weekend. Full details are available on line and in the Tourist Centre on the High Street.

COMMUNITY CENTRE: Cllr John Lamb reports that Planning permission for the £400,000 refurbishment of Malling Community Centre by Lewes Town Council has been submitted to the South Downs National Park. Meanwhile, the Centre plays host to the Summer Play Scheme on weekdays up to August 31. Starting at 8.30am there are lots of exciting activities to keep children occupied during the summer holidays, including face painting, den building, outdoor play, messy play and arts and crafts.