RINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church) This coming Sunday the there will be an informal Communion Service led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber, with music from the Music Group. The service will begin at 9.30am and all are welcome. Children will spend part of the service in their own activities and will rejoin the adults for communion and the final blessing. Coffee etc will be available after the service.

ARTWAVE: This year again, a number of galleries in Malling are open to the public as part of Artwave. Open this coming weekend, the Keizer Gallery, (15 Malling Street, through the archway and straight on though the yard), has a wide range of framed commercial prints, (which they have presumably framed themselves), including at least one by Ravillious. Then, walk up Malling Hill and turn off to The Old Brewery at the end of Thomas Street, where Liza Mackintosh has an interesting and (I think) wonderful collection of landscapes. She is an award-winning young artist who, she said, derives some of her inspiration from, ‘observation of natural forms and a personal enquiry into landscapes I encounter.’ ‘My paintings are made up of many layers. I sand, splash and carve the surface in an attempt to re-create a quality similar to an exposure to the elements.’ This last summer she went up to Scotland to paint new landscapes in a different location and discovered that their evenings were pink as opposed to the blue evenings of Sussex. This exhibition is really worth a visit. As is The Dairy Studio (off Old Malling Way) which improves as a venue every year. The Dairy Studio is a teaching studio for local art students who then go off to do their own thing. Suzie Monnington has turned it fully into a gallery, displaying mainly her own Art and that of friends. This year, Dawn Stacey and Abigail Bowen with potter Topsy Jewell and jewellery by Louise Wingate Saul. By coincidence, Suzie also went to Scotland recently, and the bulk of the exhibition centres around the painting she did there, in a quite different set of surroundings from her usual work (shown mainly in the entrance to the studio with the Ouse and local river and landscapes). This was partly to mark a change from her use of an acrylic based paint, which was beginning to affect her health, to one based on inks and water colours. She sketched from the Hebridean landscape, strung her sketches together around the Shepherd’s hut (a kind of caravan in the Dairy yard) in a sort of pull-out format and then painted her own exhibits from those the sketches. The whole creative process from paper to canvas is there to see. Don’t miss it, it’s a story of artistic development as well as an art exhibition.