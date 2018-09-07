TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). The service this coming Sunday will be a Family Service. The teaching is focussed on the children and adults worship together with them, on their terms. It is a family oriented service and good fun, fostering togetherness and a real family feel for both children and adults. The service will be led by Revd Jules Middleton. As usual it begins at 9.30am. All are welcome.

RIDE AND STRIDE: Trinity South Malling is taking part in Ride and Stride this weekend, where bikers and walkers are travelling round local churches to raise money for the Historical Churches Trust. The Trust gives grants to help congregations with expensive repairs to undertake. Alas, Malling church itself may not be open for every one-hour slot this year, but it will be possible for visitors to leave their names and claim sponsorship money even, if they hit one of the few periods when the door is closed. Insurance requirements sometimes prevent churches in relatively isolated situations from being left unlocked when unattended. Come along anyway, and enjoy this beautiful spot in the Malling Conservation area and add it to your score of churches visited this year. Best wishes for an enjoyable journey and good weather.

DAIRY STUDIO: Malling people will have noticed that, over the last four or five weeks, the Dairy Studio has been advertising its courses with their invitation to Art Wave. For those who might be interested in joining one of the courses, which will be starting again very soon, further information is available on their website, google Dairy Studio Lewes; Email: www.dairystudio-artcourses.co.uk or phone 01273 483311 or 07790 556 420 .

COFFEE MORNING: Reed Court Macmillan Coffee Morning. On Friday September 28 from 10am to 2pm, Reed Court, off Old Malling Way, is holding a coffee morning in the communal room. Costs 50p for tea coffee and cake and £1 per raffle strip. ‘Lets all get together and raise money while eating cake,’ they say. Do come along and support Macmillan in a few weeks time.