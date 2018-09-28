SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: This term, the Year 5 Emerald Eagles have kicked off their year with a timely and very engaging learning journey focusing on World War One, continuing and building on their participation in the Trench Brothers project. This project brings the First World War to life for students through the experiences and personal stories of an Indian Army, British West Indies Regiment and black British Soldiers. Last term, whilst in Year Four, the children took part in various immersive workshops and learned about the stories of Manta Singh and Khudedad Khan, who was the first South Asian recipient of the Victoria Cross. The children’s creative responses are currently on show at Newhaven Fort until November 4, as part of the Trench Brothers exhibition. The culmination of this important project will see the children mark the approaching centenary of the end of the conflict, by performing in an exciting musical theatre production alongside professional actors and musicians and children from other local primary schools at Brighton Dome on Wednesday October 17.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). September 29, is the feast of St Michael, who is the Patron Saint of South Malling. Michael appears in the bible in a number of places, but in particular, in Revelation, where he is identified as the leader of the powers of Heaven, who leads the heavenly forces, finally overcoming the fallen Angels, led by Satan, at the end of Time. In East Sussex, St Michael was often chosen as patron saint for Saxon churches. This was one of the latest areas in England to be converted to Christianity. There is speculation that bonfire culture around Lewes is a ghost of this early struggle. This coming Sunday there is a cafe service, led by Revd Dick Field, with music from the Malling Music Group. This is a relaxed and friendly service and all are welcome. The service begins at 9.30am and lasts just over an hour.

COFFEE MORNING: Last call for the Reed Court Macmillan Coffee Morning today, Friday, from 10am to 2pm in the communal room. Do try to get along.