TRINITY AT SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). This Sunday combines Harvest with the children’s Family Service and takes place in Malling School Hall beginning as usual at 9.30am.

You are invited to bring food items which will go to a Foodbank. Tinned meat and fish and tinned vegetables will be especially welcome. Fresh fruit is also welcome. The service will be led by Dianne Hamilton and the contemporary music group. All are welcome.