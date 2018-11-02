SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: The head teacher, Mrs O’Donoghue, looks back to the school’s Harvest Festival before the Holidays, and says: Thank you to all our parents and carers for the many donations of food for our Harvest assembly. During the assembly, we sang a selection of modern and traditional songs, enjoyed performances and prayers based on Bible themes from the children in Years 2 and 4 and listened to an inspiring talk from Dianne from Trinity about inequalities in the distribution of food and wealth around the world. After the assembly, the food was packed up by our very efficient Year 6 children and distributed to the Newhaven Foyer. Thank you. Since September we have also been harvesting our own crops. There has been an abundance of apples in our orchard which the children have enjoyed tasting and the Year 1 children made a delicious apple pie with them. Thank you to Mrs Swan for arranging a beautiful Harvest display in our entrance hall, which was enjoyed by the school and by members of South Malling Church when they came for their Sunday Service held at the school.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). The service this Sunday is Holy Communion. It will be led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber, with music by the Church Music Group. The service begins at 9.30am and all are welcome. Last Tuesday, October 23, there was a full church for the funeral of a well-known Malling lady, Eunice Etherington. Last week, I mentioned the death of Peggy Jones, formerly of Spences Field in Malling. Her funeral will take place in Trinity South Malling Church on November 9 at 12.30pm.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association. Councillor John Lamb reports: Those wondering when the new car parking spaces were going to be created in Sussex Police HQ, I have been told that the Police and the District Council have now completed negotiations over the money to build a bus stop and the police are keen to start work. More than three years after the first planning application went in.