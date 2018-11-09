SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Is looking forward to welcoming parents of children due to start school in September 2019, ‘to look around our lovely school on Wednesday November 28 at 2pm, and Thursday November 29 at 10am.’ Head Teacher, Mrs O’Donohugh, says, ‘If you are unable to make either of these dates, please contact the school so we can arrange an appointment for you.’ Also, the school is delighted,’that we are able to commemorate Remembrance Day this year, on the 100th anniversary, with an assembly featuring the stunning work completed by the Year 5 class as part of their Trench Brothers project at the Dome. They will read their poems, sing songs and explain the significant contribution of the Indian soldiers during the war.’

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). This Sunday there will be an all age (Family) service, with an act of Remembrance. The service begins as usual at 9.30am and all are welcome.

COMMUNITY CENTRE: Plans for the Malling Community Centre were considered by the District Council on Wednesday October 31. There were concerns that officers were suggesting that the proposed Terrace Cafe should be closed between 6pm and 9am the next morning. The Town Council were challenging this idea. In the event, Cllr John Lamb reports, the plans for the community centre were approved without any conditions on the times that the Terrace could be used.