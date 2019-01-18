SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: As we start 2019, lots of us will be making New Year resolutions many of which will centre around improving ourselves, our health and our lifestyles. At South Malling we are no exception! As you may know, all state schools receive a pot of funding to promote healthy and active lifestyles in children. This is given on the back of Government concern about increasing rates of childhood obesity and associated illnesses and concern about young people’s mental health and wellbeing, as well as recognition that children are generally less active now than in the past. We are continuing to use this money to support our children in learning about healthy lifestyle choices and to develop and increase the amount of sport and PE provision in school. In September, after training the staff, we introduced an exciting new PE curriculum to increase physical activity. We have also seen how outdoor learning has a huge benefit on our children’s physical and emotional wellbeing, so we are really keen to develop this provision through our wonderful Space to Learn, Space to Grow project. But we still need extra funds to complete it. Please vote for us. Tesco customers vote in-store for a local project, using the blue token given to them at the checkout. You will receive one blue token per transaction (please ask for a token if you are not given one). Then pop your token in the South Malling voting box. Thank you.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). There is a Communion Service this Sunday led by Revd Steve Daughtery, who will also be exploring the question, ‘What sort of God would send good people of other faiths to Hell?’ This little collection of awkward questions, as thinking topics, mostly with reassuring answers, has been very interesting so far. Children enjoy their own activities after the initial hymn and rejoin their parents before Communion, so come along and see what you think, and bring your children. All are welcome. The service begins at 9.30am.