SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: As the temperatures dropped and the snow began to fall last week, there was a buzz of excitement in school. On Friday morning, once Mr Vinall had done an amazing job shoveling snow at the crack of dawn to make sure the site was safe for us, the children spent a wonderful playtime making snowmen, ice factories and skating rinks on the playground. One of our 6 year olds was delighted that he had been able to make the second snowman of his whole life. In assembly the children were told they could play in the snow but not throw snowballs as it was too dangerous with so many children. It was a testament to the respect, understanding and trust in our school that nobody did throw a snowball and everybody enjoyed a fun, happy and truly magical playtime.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). As the church settles down to enjoy Ordinary Time, the service this Sunday will be in South Malling School hall and will be an All Age service with a clear focus on children supported by their families and other adults. Music will be contemporary children’s music led by Martin Dyer and the Service overall will be led by Revd Jules Middleton, with support from the children’s team. The occasional move to the school is made so that children can feel especially comfortable that it is their own or familiar territory and the focus is on them and especially for them. Do come to the school this Sunday and be prepared to enjoy yourselves. The service begins at 9.30am as usual, with refreshments served beforehand. There is no service in South Malling Church Building this coming Sunday.