SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: As we come to the end of this term many of the classes will be showcasing the wonderful work and learning they have been doing for the last six weeks around the theme of Curious Creations. Parents and carers have been invited into school to join their children for our open afternoons. The Year 2 classes are producing pizza to sell, the Year 1 class have written their own Billy Goats Gruff stories to share, the Year 4 class is putting on a performance of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and the Year 5 class are mounting their own art exhibition. Learning is never dull at South Malling.

TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). The service this Sunday is Holy Communion. It will be led by Revd Dick Field with Ken Bridger speaking and asking ‘why God needs us to Worship Him’. Children will have their own activities and join their parents as they take communion. As usual the service begins at 9.30am. All are welcome. A member of the congregation suggested that I let people know that the snowdrops in the church grounds are spectacular this year and just at this time. Don’t miss them. Many thanks to local resident Chris Burt who manages the churchyard with such skill and understanding. Thanks Chris.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association met on Wednesday evening of this last week (after this article had already been submitted) to talk about the perennial problem of parking in Malling, with Robert Hill of Parking Services. It is also expected that local police representatives will be there. Watch out for a report of the meeting in next week’s edition.