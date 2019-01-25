PANTO: Cinderella was yet another excellent production for St Mary’s Social Centre. From the eldest to the youngest it was lively and funny throughout. A friend of ours, who is involved with amateur dramatics herself, said it was one of the best she had seen. Well done to everyone involved. A lot of hard work resulted in a great week.

GARDENS: How many of you noticed that there was a whole page in the Sussex Express last week advertising public gardens and not one of them was anywhere near Sussex. In fact the nearest one was RHS Wisley in Surrey and the rest of them were hundreds of miles away. What’s that about? I buy the paper for local news, which sadly seems to be reported about less and less these days.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: It is now time for membership renewals. The cost is still the same as last year; adults £15, over 65’s £10, juniors £5. We actively seek and encourage new members to join us so why not make this the year you become a member of this great friendly family orientated club. You are more than welcome to pop into the club any evening to see for yourselves what we are about. Bingo tonight, Friday, and February 8, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Saturday, February 9, there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. There will be our mini skittles alley, toads and table tennis available. Everyone welcome. Why not take a look at our website: stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking or become a member.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots meet again today, Friday, morning from 9.30am to 11.30am for another session for pre-school children and their carers. The charge is only £1 per family. On Sunday morning we have a Messy Sunday session at 9.30am with a breakfast of cereals or porridge, bacon butties and tea and coffee, followed by craft activities and a short celebration. On Wednesday January 16, the Thinktank heard a presentation from Debby Matthews on Thomas Mantell (1750-1807) and the early Lewes Non-Conformists. Drawing on new research, she provided a number of vignettes of the people living in Lewes during the social and economic upheavals of the wars with France at the turn of c18 /c19, and reminded us of the long history of radical thinking in the town. Last weekend we had a four mile walk around the Downs behind Seaford and Newhaven in beautiful sunny weather. Our route took us from Bishopstone to Norton and Denton, then back along a ridge overlooking the Ouse estuary and the sea.