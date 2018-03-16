LEWES LIFE: Regarding Lewes Life in the Lewes News this time, it was good to see Dee Webb was actually born in Lewes. The teacher mentioned, Violet Churches lived in Middle Way along with her husband who was a mechanic.

CHRIST CHURCH: We have another Tots session for pre-school children and their carers on today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. On Sunday our Sunday morning worship at 10.30am is led by Kim Wood. After the service we are hoping that the long awaited spring weather will arrive for our Church Walk in the Sussex countryside. The Lent Study Groups in Lewes are continuing this week at St Anne’s on Tuesday at 10.30am and at Trinity St John sub Castro at 7.30pm.

NEVILL RESIDENTS: Nevill Residents’ Association Meeting at St. Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road on Monday at 8pm. Agenda: Flooding update on Nevill Rd and the Green; gas works; tree planting; bus service update (Ruth O’Keefe); road reps; grit bins; new residents welcome pack; update on racecourse planning; footpath/access parking space to allotments. (Ruth O’Keefe); Website; and AOB. Date of the next meeting: May 21, AGM.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Today, Friday, from 6pm there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. There will be Indoor skittles, pool, table tennis and toads available. Come and join us for a great game of whist drive tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 7.30pm sharp. Cash prizes and raffle. Bingo Friday March 23, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Why not look at website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.