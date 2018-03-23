FOREIGN LANGUAGE: Every now and again I get confused with the English language, not because of my age but over the wording. This week the Foreign Secretary stated ‘it was overwhelmingly likely’. Surely overwhelming is a positive and likely is unsure, so I am now overwhelmingly confused. Is the Foreign Secretary saying he is positively unsure?

HOLY WEEK, EASTER AND CONCERTS: St Anne’s Church, Palm Sunday March 25, Holy Communion at 8am and Sung Eucharist at 10am with Dramatic Gospel reading and distribution of Palm Crosses at both services. Tuesday at 10.30am Holy Communion followed by Lent Study Group and Frugal Lunch. Maunday Thursday at 7.30pm Holy Communion with Hymns and Sermon. Good Friday, March 30, 1.30pm to 3pm Devotional Service with Hymns. Easter Sunday at 8am Holy Communion; at 10am Sung Eucharist followed by children’s Easter Egg Hunt. Lunchtime Concerts start on March 29 at 1.10pm with Mahler piano quartet and Faure’s 1st piano quartet. Refreshments available before and after performance. Admission Free with retiring collection. St Thomas Cliffe: March 26 at 7am Holy Communion. March 29 Holy Communion at 10am. St Michaels Church: March 28 at 12.15pm Holy Communion and Easter Eve March 31 at 8pm Vigil Services. St Pancras Church: Good Friday there is a wide Walk of Witness meeting at 6pm.

CHRIST CHURCH: Today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am we have the last Christ Church Tots session of the spring term for the under 5’s and their carers. The Tots will be on Easter Holiday break for the next three Fridays (March 30, April 6 and 13). The Lent season reaches its climax as we move into Holy Week with Palm Sunday on March 25. There will be a Messy Sunday session from 9.30am onwards with a breakfast of cereals, bacon butties and tea and coffee followed by craft activities and worship. All are welcome. Next Friday, March 30, is Good Friday, when we remember Jesus’ trial, execution and death on the cross with a special service at 10am. In the evening, Churches Together in Lewes have a walk of witness from St Pancras Church to the Mount starting at 6pm.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Today, Friday, is Bingo with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Saturday March 31, starting at 8.30pm, we have the talented Jack Allsobrook, who is making his debut here with Covers Through the Ages. Jack spent time in Spain last year singing with a tour company. Non members £1 entrance fee. Why not look on our website stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.