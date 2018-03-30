CHRIST CHURCH : The Easter weekend is the main Christian festival of the year and we have several special events to mark the death and resurrection of Jesus which are at the core of our faith. Today (Friday) is Good Friday and we have a special service at the church at 10am. In the evening at 6pm, the churches of Lewes gather together for a Walk of Witness in silent procession from St Pancras Church down to The Mount. Tomorrow, Saturday, the Lewes Passion Play will be re-telling the story of Holy Week through a series of tableaux vivants which can be seen at Eastgate Church Call (10.30am), Clife Precinct (11.30am), Depot Cinema gardens(12.30pm), Grange Gardens(1.30pm), outside the Barbican at Lewes Castle (2.30pm) and again at Cliffe Precinct (3.30pm). On Easter Sunday, we have a special service of worship at 10.30am led by Rev David Hague, which includes Holy Communion. The church has produced an excellent booklet of Bible readings and commentary for the Easter season called New Hope Each Year, which is available free at the church.

LEWES NEVILLE WI: Met on Wednesday March 21 at St Mary’s Hall. Our speaker for the evening was Fiona Harrison who spoke to us about the Samaritans. We heard about her involvement with the organisation where she has volunteered for eight years. She told us about the training which is rigorous. She works in Brighton and Hove although she has also worked in prisons where there is a great need for the services of the Samaritans. She stressed that a Samaritan’s job is to listen and through listening to people and encouraging them to express their problems, help them to arrive at an answer themselves. The Samaritan does not offer advice or solutions as such. It was an extremely interesting talk, very passionately delivered and enjoyed by the members. The competition was Flower of the Month which was won by Elaine Gibson with a fragrant hyacynth. Next month we shall be hearing from Simon Mott who will be telling us What Makes a Super Star and the competition is to bring a picture of our superstar/pin up. (This should be interesting).We welcome prospective members to our meetings so why not come and give us a try. Our next meeting will be on Wednesday April 18 at 7.30pm.

SPRING SHOW: It is time for the St Mary’s Gardening Club Spring Show which is taking place at the St Mary’s Social Centre on Saturday April 7 from 2pm to 4.30pm. On display will be daffodils and narcissi and other bulbs, flowers and vegetables, flower arrangements, cookery and much more. The entries by The Cottage Pre-school and the Rainbows are always a pleasure to see. There is a great bottle and Easter egg tombola, a raffle, book, cake and plant stall. Come and see the exhibits and enjoy tea and home made cakes at bargain prices.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 8.30pm, we have the talented Jack Allsobrook, who is making his debut here with Covers Through the Ages. Jack spent time abroad last year singing with a tour company. Non members £1 entrance fee. Bingo, Friday April 6, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Singer and entertainer Richard Ratcliffe performs his one man cabaret of music and comedy on April 7 at 8.30pm. Non members welcome £1 entrance fee. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: Easter Sunday at 8am Holy Communion; at 10am Sung Eucharist followed by children’s Easter Egg Hunt.