LOCAL ACTS: We went to St Mary’s Social Club Saturday evening to listen to a very good young singer Jack Allsobrook who grew up on the Nevill and attended Wallands School. He has grown into a fine young man with a very good singing voice and a great sense of humour. He is going to be singing at All Saints, Friars Walk on June 22, highly recommend him.

NEVILL SPORTS DAY: This event is 70 years old this year, just think how many other local events held every year for the last 70 years are still going. The venue is Nevill Green on the first Saturday in June. Schedules will be put through your door sometime in May they need your support. It is my intention to highlight in future Parish Pumps just how successful this sports day has been.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Singer and entertainer Richard Ratcliffe performs his one man cabaret of music and comedy on April 7 at 8.30pm. Non members welcome £1 entrance fee. Friday April 13, from 6pm there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. There will be Indoor skittles, pool, table tennis and toads available. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

CHRIST CHURCH: There is no Christ Church Tots today, Friday, as the Tots are on Easter holiday. Our Sunday morning service at 10.30am will be led by Alan Crook. Following the service we have a Congregational Meeting at 11.45am, which will include our Annual Meeting to elect officers and allocate posts for the coming year, and review our activities following receipt of the annual report for 2017-18. All are welcome. Looking ahead, we have a Messy Church for the Easter Holidays on Friday April 13 from 10.30am to 1pm with craft activities, worship and lunch together. Then on Wednesday April 18 at 7.30pm, Dr Frances Miley of Sussex University will be at the Think Tank to talk about Misery Makes Strange Bedfellows: Accounting and Religion? Sounds intriguing.