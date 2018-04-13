CHRIST CHURCH: There is no Christ Church Tots today (April 13). Instead we have a Messy Church for the Easter Holidays from 10.30am to 1pm with craft activities, worship and lunch together. Our Sunday morning service at 10.30am will be led by Rev Jim Thorneycroft. After the service, we have a Church Walk in the Sussex countryside where (like everyone else) we are hoping for a bit of spring sunshine at last. Then on Wednesday at 7.30pm, Dr Frances Miley of Sussex University will be at the Think Tank to talk about Misery Makes Strange Bedfellows: Accounting and Religion? All are welcome.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS: It has been running for almost a year now. We offer support on a regular or occasional basis to residents of the Nevill Estate in Lewes. A few weeks ago we received a call from someone who was worried his services were about to be cut off. His family were on holiday and he felt it was too complicated an issue for him to ask his neighbours for help. One of our volunteers was able to go straight over. Things were not as bad as they had first appeared. The land line and internet had gone off temporarily and were back on. There had been a mix up at the bank but nothing that couldn’t wait until Monday for our resident to go and sort out in person He made coffee for our volunteer and they enjoyed a chat before the day continued in a calm fashion, problem solved To use our free services (there’s a small mileage charge for car use), or to volunteer, call 07548 069063.

GET BOUNCING: Kate Minogue of Alexander Technique Lewes is running a new daytime course at Southdown Sports Club, Get Your Bounce Back. If you’re prone to sports injuries, or suffer from aches and pains after gardening, or simply feel stiff and sluggish, then this course may be for you The aim is to use games, experiments, and discussion to help make movement easier and more enjoyable so you can do more of it. The course, beginning April 19, consists of four weekly one-hour lessons in a small group with optional homework activities. For more info or to register, contact Kate at kate.minogue@gmail.com or call 077 477 0884. www.alexander techniquelewes.co.uk

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: The meeting to elect church wardens and the Annual Parochial Church meeting will be on Sunday April 22 at 10.15am in the church, after the 9am service of Holy Communion. (There will be no 8am or 10am service). The Ramped Access Appeal was launched in March and has so far raised £35,000 of the £60,000 target. Work will soon begin to lay a path from the west wall of the churchyard, past the tower and round to the main entrance. The lunchtime concert for this month will be Debussy, Perne and Salzedo on Thursday April 26.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS GROUP: Tonight, Friday, from 6pm there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. There will be indoor skittles, pool, table tennis and toads available. Bingo Friday April 27, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Why not look on our website stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking

SPRING SHOW: The scent of daffodils assailed you as you entered the St Mary’s Social Centre for the annual St Mary’s Gardening Club Spring Show on Saturday April 7. As ever, there was a splendid array of blooms on display despite the efforts of the weather to sabotage the show. The number of entries were down a little but the quality was very good. The trophies were shared out with Annie Hobden claiming the Corporation Cup and Christine Gibson the Ladies Spring Cup. The Russell Daffodil Cup went to Chris Gibson and the Rosemary Cookery Cup was won by Anne Brown. Freddie Hazeldene was the winner of the Children’s Spring Cup, up to 7 years while the Children’s Spring Cup, over 8 years went to Holly Burton who also won the Children’s Best Exhibit Trophy. Certificate for best flower or vegetable was awarded to Chris Gibson for his daffodil in Class 2 and the certificate for best domestic item to Anne Brown for her double crust apple pie. Rosemary Sells’ flower arrangement, Pond Life, was the winner of the certificate for best flower arrangement. It was a lovely afternoon and thanks must go to all the members who pitched in and worked hard to contribute to the success of the event. Thanks also to our judges Richard Hilson (flowers and vegetables), Sue Davies (cookery) and Marion Bird (flower arrangements) whose experience and expertise were invaluable in the judging of the entries.

The results of the individual classes are as follows: Daffodil, yellow trumpet, white perianth, Keith Brown; daffodil, yellow trumpet, yellow perianth, Chris Gibson; daffodil, white trumpet, white perianth, Annie Hobden; large cup, any colour cup, white perianth, Malcolm French; large cup, yellow cup, yellow perianth, Chris Gibson; large cup, any other colour cup, yellow perianth, Malcolm French; small cup, yellow perianth, Chris Gibson; small cup, white perianth, Malcolm French; double daffodils: Malcolm French; double daffodil, specimen, Annie Hobden; Narcissus, bunch flowered, Vicki Trenhaile; narcissus, single flowered species, Pat Mitchell; daffodil/narcissus, three distinct kinds: Annie Hobden; Daffodil, single specimen, Malcolm French; daffodil, any other type, Annie Hobden; Russell Daffodil Cup, Chris Gibson; narcissus, single specimen grown from Apotheose bulb, Brenda Greenaway; other spring bulbs, Vicki Trenhaile; hyacinth, single specimen, Christine Gibson; tulips, three different varieties, Chris Gibson; tulips, one colour, Mary Newnham; polyanthus, Christine Gibson; any other flower, Brenda Greenaway; pot/bowl up to 12”, two different species/varieties bulbs in flower, Anne Brown; flowering pot plant, Anne Brown; cacti or succulent, Brenda Greenaway; rhubarb, Chris Gibson; leeks, Chris Gibson; any other vegetable, Christine Gibson; spring picture, children, up to 7 years, Freddie Hazeldene; decorated biscuits, children, up to 7 years, Freddie Hazeldene; flapjacks, children, 8 and over, Holly Burton; a wind chime, Holly Burton; daffodil grown in a pot, The Cottage Pre-School, Amelia Stevens; highly commended Louie Nye. Mini Gardens, The Rainbows, Lyra Simpkin, Daisy Moore, Maisie Ives; highly commended, Honor Sherburn; one fruit jam, Alison Soudain; marmalade, Rosemary Sells; lemon curd, Pat Mitchell; mature chutney, Alison Soudain; seeded bread loaf, Christine Gibson; double crust apple pie, Anne Brown; decorated walnut coffee cake, Vicki Trenhaile; individual savoury flan, Anne Brown; Jaffa Cakes, Anne Brown; knitted item for a baby/child up to 3 years, Gill Taylor; item of handicraft, Christine Gibson; photograph, Winter, Mary Newnham; photograph, Spring, Joy Vincent; Petite Spring arrangement, Pat Elliott; Beach Combing, flower arrangement, Christine Gibson; Pond Life, flower arrangement, Rosemary Sells; vase of flowers and foliage picked from your garden, Anne Brown.