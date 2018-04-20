A NEW ROOF: Many of you will have noticed we have had a new roof as the old one has been leaking for a few years and unfortunately you cannot get the tiles any more. That isn’t surprising when you consider the house is quite a lot older than us. The work was done by Richard Soan who are a well established Lewes firm who we would definitely recommend. At all times the guys were courteous, kept us informed of what was happening and gave us a daily rundown of how the work was progressing as well as cleaning up after themselves each day. They even cleaned the loft and altogether made the work as painless as they could under the circumstances. We are now waiting to see how long it will take the scaffolding firm to take their equipment down.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: The meeting to elect Church Wardens and the Annual Parochial Church meeting will be on Sunday at 10.15am in the church, after the 9am service of Holy Communion. (There will be no 8am or 10am service). The Ramped Access Appeal was launched in March and has so far raised £35,000 of the £60,000 target. Work will soon begin to lay a path from the west wall of the churchyard, past the tower and round to the main entrance. The Lunchtime concert for this month will be Debussy, Perne and Salzedo on Thursday.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots returns after the Easter holidays with a session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. On Sunday morning we have a Messy Church session starting at 9.30am, where we offer a breakfast of cereals, bacon butties, tea and coffee followed by craft activities and worship. In the evening there is Music and Prayer for Good Shepherd Sunday at 6.30pm. All are welcome at both these services. We are preparing for Christian Aid Week (May 13 to 18) when we will again be doing house-to-house collections in the Wallands area of Lewes to raise money for the world’s poorest people.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo Friday April 27, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.