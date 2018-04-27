GAS WORKS: I was told the other day that the firm doing the gas work around the estate were having financial problems and would cease their work on the estate. Will the work in progress and the work to be done be completed? Watch this space?

CHRIST CHURCH: Today, Friday, we have another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers from 9.30am to 11.30am. The Tots are celebrating ten years since their foundation in April 2008. Come along for a piece of celebration birthday cake on Friday morning. On Sunday, morning worship at 10.30am will be led by Rev Martin Miller from Newhaven. The well-attended meeting of the Think Tank on April 18 heard a lively and informative presentation from Dr Frances Miley, senior lecturer in accounting at the University of Sussex. She described what accountants do, how they are trained, and how their values influence wider society. She drew on both contemporary and historical examples of accounting practice to show how values seem to have changed over the centuries. She and her husband Andrew Read, also a senior lecturer at Sussex University, answered a wide range of questions and comments from the appreciative participants.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday. Cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: On Sunday at 6.30pm there will be Choral Evensong. The next lunchtime concert will be Thursday May 31.

LEWES NEVILLE WI: At the April meeting of the Lewes Neville WI we had the pleasure of hearing Simon Mott tell us What Makes a Super Star. Using the life of Mantovani, the conductor, bandleader and composer, he illustrated the ten steps to becoming a super star. He spoke warmly and enthusiastically about Mantovani so it was no surprise to discover at the end of his talk that he is, in fact, his grandson. Many of us have fond memories of listening to Mantovani’s ‘cascading strings’ and hearing about his amazing life brought his music right back to us. The meeting in May is the Resolutions meeting when we discuss and vote on the resolution which will be put before the AGM in Cardiff. The resolution this year is Mental Health Matters. This will be followed by a Royal Wedding reception. We shall celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with drink and nibbles and general jollity.