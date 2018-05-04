GOOD NEIGHBOURS: Our first AGM will be on Tuesday at St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Rd, at 7pm. Everyone is very welcome. Business will be brief, followed by refreshments and a get-together for all volunteers, Nevill residents and anyone interested in our Good Neighbour Scheme. Please come and join us.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots toddles confidently off into its eleventh year with a session for pre-school children and their carers on Friday morning from 9.30am to 11.30am. This week is the fifth Sunday after Easter and Hazel Brown will lead our morning worship at 10.30am. All are welcome. We are preparing for Christian Aid week when we will be doing door-to-door collections in the Wallands area of Lewes from May 13 to 19. Donations will go to the world’s poorest people , including those in Haiti who have suffered devastating earthquakes and hurricanes in recent years. Next Thursday (May 10) is Ascension Day.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Tonight, Friday, from 6pm there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. There will be Indoor skittles, pool and toads available. Bingo Friday May 11, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.