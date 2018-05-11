GARDENING CLUB: The St Mary’s Gardening Club are excited about the speaker at the meeting on Monday May 14, when Jenny Clark from Bat Rescue will be talking about her work with these fascinating creatures. Bats are important in pollinating plants and spreading their seeds as well as controlling the insect population. They are in serious decline and we can help them by making our gardens bat friendly. The meeting is at the St Mary’s Social Centre and starts at 7.45pm. Visitors are welcome to come and hear Jenny speak (£2).

CHRIST CHURCH: We have another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. There are two services on Sunday. In the morning, at 10.30am, we have a communion service with Rev Jan Morley and at 4.30pm there is a joint Christian Aid and Churches Together in Lewes service at Trinity Centre (St John sub Castro). The service will be led by two of our church members, Tom Lunt and Norman Vance. We have another Think Tank meeting on Wednesday at 7.30pm. The speaker will be Rev Dr Richard Goldring on Spiritual Care in a Secular Context: Reflections of a Hospital Chaplaincy Volunteer . All through the week we will be doing house-to-house collections in the Wallands area for Christian Aid Week . All money raised goes to help the world’s poorest people. Please give generously to this worthy cause.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Club members are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting which will be held on June 4 at 7.30pm. Come along and support your club and have your say. Bingo tonight, Friday, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

SPORTS DAY: 70th Anniversary Sports Day. In the Sussex Express and County Herald on August 26, 1949, Alderman D Whittington said the Nevill Estate was the envy of many parts of the town and few communities were able to boast of the go ahead organisation like the St Mary’s Social Centre. He said ‘all the time you have the right people here who are ready to do a bit of work you are fortunate to live on the Nevill Estate’. A clipping from the Sussex Express in 1950 states there were over 500 entries for the sports at that time and of course Maurice Breeds, who was the founder of the Sports Day, was there to present the cups, of which there were many.

LANDPORT BOTTOM: The next meeting of Friends of Landport Bottom is Monday from 7.30pm to 9pm at St Mary’s Church Hall in Highdown Road.

RESIDENTS’ ASSOCIATION: The AGM will be held on Monday May 21 at St Mary’s Church Hall starting at 8pm. Nominations to stand for committee to be submitted in writing. Nominations and Apologies to alanchapmaninlewes@gmail.com 01273 483501 TURKISH BATHS: A letter in the paper last week from Norman Bishop regarding the Baths and the flotation tank states, ‘This piece of apparatus will benefit the whole community, although I would imagine residents from Nevill, Landport and Malling will be prohibited from using it for obvious reasons.’ The reasons are not obvious to us Mr Bishop so perhaps you would like to explain yourself? Anyone else confused?