ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Next Saturday, May 26, is live Blues and Jazz with Smokestack. Don’t forget the Annual General Meeting which will be held on June 4 at 7.30pm. Come along and support your club and have your say. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: Sunday May 27 is Choral Evening at 6.30pm. The next lunchtime concert is Thursday May 31, with Haydn piano trio starting at 1.10pm.

GOOD NEIGHBOUR SCHEME: The Nevill Residents Good Neighbour Scheme held its first AGM on May 9 at St Mary’s Church Hall. Attendees were welcomed with drinks and cakes before the business of the evening got underway. In our first year we responded to 66 requests for help, more than half being for lifts to hospitals, etc. We also helped with shopping, small household jobs and IT, provided information, and made home visits. Perhaps not surprisingly, the pre-Christmas period was the busiest. The members of the committee were thanked and all were re-elected.

Volunteers were asked to renew their DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) certification online, as this saves us money. However, our finances are currently in good health. If you live on the Nevill and are interested in using our services, or becoming a volunteer, please call 07548 069063.

CHRIST CHURCH: Its Tots time again today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. Some of our members will be attending the induction of Oliver Stopp as the new minister at Eastgate Baptist Church in Lewes on Saturday afternoon at 2.30pm. Sunday is Pentecost, when we celebrate the coming of the Holy Spirit. Our morning service at 10.30am will be led by Gwyneth Watkinson. After the service we have another church walk in the Sussex countryside, where we will be hoping for some good spring weather.

70TH ANNUAL SPORTS DAY: In 1950 more than 500 children took part. The Victor Ludorum Cup was first won by Dennis Clarke and the Victrix Ludorum was won by Joyce West. Maurice Breeze ran the two day event for the next 40years. In 1989 the sports day was changed from two days to one day as it is now on the last Saturday in June. The programmes will be through letter boxes at the end of May.