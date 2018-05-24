CHRIST CHURCH: We have another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. On Sunday we have a Messy Sunday service where we offer a breakfast of cereals, bacon butties and tea and coffee, followed by a crafts workshop and a short act of worship. All are welcome. In the evening there is a choral evensong service at St Anne’s Church at 6.30pm.

70TH ANNUAL SPORTS DAY: In the fist year of the new one day event the was Chair Richard Courcha Kay Hackett Treasurer and Carol Shuttleworth as secretary plus committee. In 1958 the sports section donated £3 12 shillings (old money) for a drinking fountain. I wonder why it was never replaced. Sir David James of Sutton Hall Barcombe donated £100 towards running the sports in 1966.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Tomorrow, Saturday, is live Blues and Jazz with Smokestack. Don’t forget the Annual General Meeting which will be held on June 4 at 7.30pm. Come along and support your club and have your say. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

LEWES NEVILLE WI: Met on Wednesday May 16 at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church Hall. It was the annual Resolutions meeting. The resolution which was Mental Health Matters, was presented by Stella Stephens who gave a clear and concise view of the topic. This was followed by discussion by members and then we voted and a majority supported the resolution so this will be taken forward by our representative to the AGM in Cardiff next month. After the business of the meeting we celebrated the forthcoming marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with drinks and canapes and a splendid two tier lemon cake made by Stella Stephens which was absolutely delicious. This was followed by a fiendish quiz on the Royal family throughout history. Do you know who is the 51st member of the family in line for the throne? Princess Alexandra.

At next month’s meeting, on Wednesday June 20, we will hear Veronica Hamilton-Deeley talk about the work of the East Sussex Coroner. The competition will be Flower of the Month.