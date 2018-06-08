ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm, everyone welcome. Tomorrow, Saturday, there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. There will be indoor skittles, pool and toads available. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

MIDSUMMER CREAM TEA: Lewes, Ringmer and District Social Group for the Blind and Partially Sighted People are having a fund raising Midsummer Afternoon Cream Tea on Wednesday June 20, 2pm to 4pm in Ringmer Village Hall. There is a huge raffle, a home made cake stall, tombola, guess the name of the teddy, guess how many sweets in the jar and to make the afternoon go with a swing, some musical entertainment. Our group is completely self- funding, so please come along and support us to enable us to continue giving help and pleasure to our social group members, all with sight problems. Enquiries to: Diana (secretary) diana.shoult@btinternet.com

70TH ANNUAL SPORTS DAY: Do not forget the deadline for entries is June 10, the entries must delivered to 9 Highdown Road.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots are back after half-term with another session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. Our Sunday morning worship at 10.30am will be led by Rev Michael Davies from Lindfield. All are welcome. Thank you very much indeed to people in the Wallands area of Lewes who gave generously to Christian Aid Week (May 13 to 19). We are still tallying up all the donations for the world’s poorest people and will let you know our grand total soon.