ST ANNE’S CHURCH: Lunchtime concerts start 1.10pm on June 28 with Rachmaninoff, Wagner, Kurt Weill and Luca Luciano (clarinet).

CHRIST CHURCH: Today, Friday, morning we have a Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers from 9.30am to 11.30am. There is a Messy Sunday session on June 24 from 9.30am onwards, where we have breakfast (cereals, bacon butties and tea/coffee), a craft workshop and worship. Messy Sunday lasts about an hour and all are welcome. On Sunday evening there is Choral Evensong at St Anne’s Church in Western Road, beginning at 6.30pm.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Tomorrow, Saturday, at 8.30pm there will be a tribute band to the shadows. Non members £2 entrance fee. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.