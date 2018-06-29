WE WILL REMEMBER: I got to know a fine gentlemen named Robin from the Nevill who passed away last week. He was the first person I had ever met who had served in the Second World War as a Spitfire pilot. He was a South African volunteer who had always wanted to fly. God bless you Robin, a true gentleman. It was a privilege knowing you. RIP

CHRIST CHURCH: Today, Friday, we have a Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers from 9.30am to 11.30am. Our Sunday morning worship at 10.30am will be led by Christine Sweet. All are welcome. On June 20 the journalist and broadcaster Alex Kirby made a presentation at the meeting of the thinktank on species loss, especially the so-called ‘sixth wave of extinction’ caused by human activity. He described the complex interdependence of species in the natural environment, so that disturbance of one leads to unintended consequences for others, and spoke of the deep-seated changes in attitude that are required to prevent species decline from becoming irrevocable.

THANK YOU: A very big thank to all those who came along and supported Lewes/Ringmer and District Blind/Partially Sighed at our Midsummer Cream Tea. It was a very successful day and helps us to continue our work with people who have sight problems. Thank you.

PUBLIC RIGHTS OF WAY: After reading this article, if you can help, email link at the bottom to get the information. Probably most people have walked the paths around the Offham pits at some point in their lives, particularly if they live on the west side of town. None of these paths are on the rights of way map so in theory, any one of them could be stopped up at any time. So although there is no immediate threat, the Ramblers Association is setting out to add the paths to the rights of way map by collecting evidence that they have been using by the public for the past 20 years (since 1998) I am collecting evidence of use of the paths. Chris Smith Ramblers parish footpath Secretary for Lewes and St Ann Without cs@hbhelp.co.uk

GARDENING CLUB: The speaker at the meeting of the St Mary’s Gardening Club on Monday is Ian Clemens who will be talking about Tips and Tricks for Preparing Vegetables for Showing. The meeting is at the St Mary’s Social Centre at 7.45pm and visitors are very welcome (£2). It is also the evening of the annual sweet pea competition. Entries are on the night and a trophy donated by and in memory of Alan Brown will be awarded to the exhibitor with the most points overall. For information contact the show superintendents: Christine and Chris Gibson (07960 186736).