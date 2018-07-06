LEWES NEVILLE WI: At the June meeting of Lewes Neville WI our speaker was Veronica Hamilton Deeley. She is the coroner for Brighton and Hove. She spoke to us about the history of the office of coroner and its function in present day. We learned a lot about the role of the coroner who nowadays must have a legal background. It was a fascinating talk. After refreshments Julie Terry from Ringmer WI reported back from the AGM in Cardiff. The resolution “Mental Health Matters” was passed with an almost unanimous vote. The delegates heard speeches from Dame Stella Rimington, former Director General of MI5 and Huw Edwards, the newsreader, broadcaster and journalist as well as Lynne Stubbings the new NFWI Chair. The competition for flower of the month was won by Kay Hackett. The July meeting is our garden meeting which will be taking place in the garden of member Janet Dawes in Ringmer. Please remember to bring a plate, cutlery, glass and drink and a contribution to the feast. If you are not sure what to bring contact Kath Reynolds on 01273 474979.

WALKERS: We are looking after our four legged friend again this year. As I am walking around the field at the back of Nevill, a duty that has to be performed once or twice a day, I always think how lucky we are to have all that space on our doorstep, particularly in this lovely weather, and how dog walkers are always friendly and are happy to stop and chat. If you are not a regular dog walker people always enquire about your dog. Its so nice to be spoken too rather then being ignored, which happens when you walk down the town these days.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Tomorrow, Saturday night, is the fabulous local singer Kimberley so if you like Motown, Soul, Rock or Pop why not come along. Everyone welcome, non members only £2. Doors open from 7.30pm. Charity Quiz night for Sussex Heart Charity on Friday July 13, 8pm start, £2 per person, teams of up to six. All welcome. Barbecue and skittles evening in the garden (or in the bar if weather unfavourable) on Saturday July 14 from 8pm. Skittles £2, barbecue £6 for adults and £4 for children (tickets now available at the bar). Everyone welcome.

DELIVERY DILEMMA: You never know who will be delivering your parcels any more and how, whoever they are, they haven’t got a minute to live. They ring the bell or bang on your door and before you have a chance to answer they have gone. Then you find the parcel on your door step is clearly addressed to someone else in another road, so they don’t even read the address properly. Then what do you do? Do you have an obligation to deliver it to the correct address, thereby doing the couriers job which they have been paid for and we haven’t? What do you do if you are disabled and couldn’t deliver it? Do you phone the company and report it because if you don’t they will never know the couriers are doing a rubbish job? A dilemma indeed. LEWES COMMUNITY ALLOTMENT: July 25, 10am to noon, LCA are having an open morning at Highdown allotments, Nevill, to mark 20 years of community growing. All are invited to pop in to see what the project’s been up to in that time, have a look round the plot, meet people involved and enjoy some home made cake and orchard apple juice. (Donations welcome). Take the footpath towards the old racecourse, to the last allotment at the top end (signposted from St Mary’s Church Hall). www.commoncause.org.uk

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots have another session for pre-school children today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. On Sunday morning our morning service at 10.30am will be led by Rev Dr John Neal. The service will be immediately followed by a Congregational Meeting at 11.45am where we will be discussing various items of church business before having lunch together. All are welcome. There is a Church Council meeting on Wednesday. Looking ahead, the next Thinktank is on Wednesday August 1 at 7.30pm, when Professor Liz Hill will be leading a discussion on the very topical question of ‘Plastics in the Environment - an individual or societal problem?’ Put the date in your diary.