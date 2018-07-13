ANNUAL SPORTS: St Mary’s Sports held their 70th annual children’s sports day on Nevill green in glorious sunshine. The Mayor, Councillor Janet Barr, accompanied by Councillor Graham Mayhew came to watch the events in the afternoon, with the Mayor taking part in the mothers race. She also presented the trophies to the winning competitors at the end of a splendid day enjoyed by the children. An exhibition of memorabilia and photos ranging back the 70 years was in a large marquee on the green which was enjoyed by the young and old alike. A posy of flowers was presented to the Mayor by Bethany Gander. The results of those winning cups are as follows. Boys Junior Pentathlon, Rocky Lampard; Girls Junior Pentathlon, Imogen Clark; Girls Senior Pentathlon, Ruby Morse; Boys Triathlon, joint winners Samuele Scarpelli and Reggie Olliver; Girls Triathlon, Lucy Wright; Boys year 3/4 Relay, Chocolate Truffles. Samuele Scarpelli, Ethan Winter-Bowdidge, Reggie Olliver, Isaac Overton; Girls Junior Relay, Buttercup Uniplugs. Reicela Bluke, Imogen Clarke, Jocelyn Kearley-Light, Izzy Winn; Girls Senior Relay, The Bluebells. Ruby Morse, Gemma Wright, Amalie Smith-Jarman, Bethany Gander.

LEWES COMMUNITY ALLOTMENT: July 25, 10am to noon LCA are having an open morning at Highdown allotments, Nevill, to mark 20 years of community growing. All are invited to pop in to see what the project’s been up to in that time, have a look round the plot, meet people involved and enjoy some home made cake and orchard apple juice. (Donations welcome). Take the footpath towards the old racecourse, to the last allotment at the top end (signposted from St Mary’s Church Hall). www.commoncause.org.uk

CHRIST CHURCH: There is another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. On Sunday, our morning service at 10.30am will be led by the Rev Jan Morley. The service will be followed by a church walk in the Sussex countryside, where we are hoping this summer’s wonderful weather continues a little longer.We have now tallied up the donations received from door-to-door collections in the Wallands area for Christian Aid Week (May 13 to 18). Once again , local residents were very generous and we raised £1187.91 for the world’s poorest people. Many of these donations will benefit from Gift Aid and this will push up the overall sum raised to over £1330. Our overall sum raised was down on 2017 because, this year, we did not have enough collectors to cover all parts of the area. We hope to be able to put that right in 2019. Thank you very much indeed to all who donated to Christian Aid and to our intrepid collectors.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Charity Quiz night for Sussex Heart Charity tonight, Friday, 8pm start, £2 per person, teams of up to six. All welcome. Barbecue and skittles evening in the garden (or in the bar if weather unfavourable) tomorrow, Saturday, from 8pm. Skittles £2, barbecue £6 for adults and £4 for children (tickets now available at the bar). Everyone welcome.