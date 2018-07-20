CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots are back today, Friday, morning with another session for pre-school children and their carers. On Sunday we have a Messy Church session at 9.30am with a breakfast of cereals, bacon butties, tea and coffee, followed by craft activities and worship. With the school holidays coming up we have three Messy Summer sessions on Fridays August 3, 17 and 31, each of which run from 10.30am to 1pm. The last session on August 31 also includes a barbecue. The next Thinktank is on Wednesday August 1 at 7.30pm when Professor Liz Hill will be leading a discussion on the very topical question of ‘Plastics in the Environment - an individual or societal problem? Put the date in your diary.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: The Big Book Sale August 18, 10am to 2pm. Books wanted. Information/collection ring 01273474964. Parking in County Hall £1.

LUNCHTIME RECITAL: St Anne’s Church July 26 at 1.10pm lunchtime concert is Tango’s by Astor Piazzolla jazz trio by Tim Richards and Joaquin Turina’s Circulo.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday. Cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. On Thursday there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. There will be indoor skittles,pool, toads and table tennis available. Everyone welcome. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.