ST ANNE’S CHURCH: This Sunday there will only be one service Holy Communion at 9am. This will be followed by a Parish Breakfast to mark St Anne’s Tides. There will be a Choral Evensong at 6 30pm. There is an extra lunchtime recital on August 2 at 1.10pm by the Co Principal Double Bass of the London Philharmonic Orchestra Sebastian Pennar who will play solo with piano accompaniment. Entrance is free and refreshments will be available before and after recital. There will be a donation plate on leaving. The Big Book Sale is on August 18, 10am to 2pm. Books wanted. Information/collection ring 01273474964. Parking in County Hall £1.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo nights are: August 3, 17 and 31. Cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm and everyone welcome.

THE DEPOT: Last Friday we went to see Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again. Its the background story to the original and is a real feel good film. I’m sure it will be on for a few weeks so go and see it at our lovely film venue The Depot.

LEWES NEVILLE WI: In July Lewes Neville WI hold their garden party which this year was in the garden of Janet Dawes in Ringmer. It was a balmy evening, the best weather we have had in a long time. Members relaxed in Janet’s lovely garden and enjoyed a delicious meal which they had contributed to while chatting and exchanging news. There was a raffle with a summer theme which Stella kindly organised. Our next meeting is on Wednesday August 15 at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church Hall when Colin Brown will talk about Rasputin, Angel or Devil, which does sound intriguing. The competition will be Flower of the Month. We welcome potential new members to visit and try us out. Come and see what we are about.