ST ANNE’S CHURCH: The Ramped Access Appeal has raised £36,800 from individual donations and grants. The Big Book Sale is next Saturday, August 18, from 10am to 2pm and August 26 will be Choral Evensong at 6.30pm. The next lunchtime music event will be Brahms, Saint-Saens and Dr Falla with Charlotte Rowan on Violin on Thursday August 30 at 1.10pm.

CHRIST CHURCH: This Sunday our morning service at 10.30am will be led by Rev Roger Wood. We held the first of our Messy Summer sessions on Friday August 3, where we focused on the story of Jacobs Ladder up to heaven and built our own big ladder. We are looking forward to our next Messy Summer session on Friday August 17 from 10.30am to 1pm where there will be craft sessions, a short service, and then lunch. Our theme for the session will be God’s Creation and our craft activities will be working with recycled materials. All are welcome for a session which will keep the kids happy in the middle of the school holidays.

Forty-five people attended the Thinktank meeting on Wednesday August 1. They heard a carefully structured and well presented talk on Plastics in the Environment: an individual or societal problem? by Liz Hill, Emeritus Professor of Environmental Toxicology at the University of Sussex. She explained how plastics are used and monitored in packaging; why some can be recycled and some not; how un-degradable plastic is accumulated in the environment; and how individuals, churches, local authorities, and governments are waking up to the problems this imposes for society. The talk provoked a lively and interesting discussion.

LANDPORT BOTTOM: The next meeting of Friends of Landport Bottom is Monday, 7.30p to 9pm at St Mary’s Church Hall in Highdown Road. If you want to read the minutes of the last meeting, which was in May, you can find them here: http://e-voice.org.uk/friendsof landportbottom/ assets/documents /folb-minutes-2018-05-14