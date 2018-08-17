DELUGE: We were on our way home last Friday, when the rain fell from the sky like Victoria Falls. As we made our way around Lewes via Southover the water in Bell Lane was like a fast flowing river and then at the notorious Nevill Road just before the green, another fast flowing river, deeper than we have ever known it before. Around the recreation green it could have been mistaken for the River Ouse which was flowing over the banks of the green, making it look like a swimming pool. Two hours later when my wife went out, it had all gone. So fingers crossed the work completed at the green the other month looks as if it could have done the trick. Time will tell.

CHRIST CHURCH: We have our second Messy Summer session today, Friday, from 10.30am to 1pm where there will be craft sessions, a short service, and then lunch. Our theme for the session will be God’s Creation and our craft activities will be working with recycled materials. All are welcome for a session which will keep the kids (and the grown ups) happy in the middle of the school holidays.

ARTWAVE: Indulge your senses at the Chapter House Art Group’s exhibition for Artwave at Castle Lodge House, Castle Gate this weekend, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. There will be lots of art and craft to see and buy as well as delicious tea and cakes served all day by Neville WI, which you can partake in the lovely garden. On Saturday afternoon there will also be music in the garden to accompany the tea and cakes. It is a wonderful place to meet and chat with friends and get in touch with your artistic and creative side.

GARDENING CLUB: The St Mary’s Gardening Club Summer Flower and Produce Show will soon be upon us. A show of vegetables, fruit, flowers, cookery and arts and crafts will take place at the St Mary’s Social Centre on Saturday September 1 between 2pm and 4.30pm. This show is open to all and if you would like to take part a programme is available from Christine Gibson on 07960186736. Apart from all the exhibits, there are refreshments (tea and gorgeous cake at bargain prices), an excellent raffle, bottle tombola, and stalls selling books, cakes and jams and plants.

RIVERSIDE CLUB MEMBERSHIP: Due to the popularity of the Riverside Club, our membership is now full. Please be advised you do need to be a member to attend the club, but we cannot accept any more membership requests until further notice.