CHRIST CHURCH: On Sunday we have two services, in the morning we have a Messy Sunday session with breakfast, craft activities and a short service from 9.30am to 10.30am. In the evening at 6.30pm there is choral evensong at St Anne’s Church in Western Road. On Friday August 31, we have the last of our Messy Summer sessions to round off the school holidays at 10.30am, this will include craft activities and a short service followed by a barbecue outside in the garden. We are hoping that the glorious summer of 2018 still has a bit of sunshine left over for us by that time.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Race night tomorrow, Saturday, a great night out for all the family. First race 8.15pm. Everyone welcome. Bingo Friday August 31, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

LEWES NEVILLE WI: Had a very interesting August meeting when the speaker, Colin Brown told us about Rasputin. After failing to become a monk he travelled the world and ended up in the Russian royal court. To many he was a devil for his way with seducing women but to the Csarina Alexandra he was a miracle worker who appeared to be able to heal her son of his haemophilia. He had a gruesome end: he survived poisoning and shooting and was then wrapped in a carpet and thrown in the river where he died. The speaker passed around some photographs, including some of Rasputin and he did indeed look ‘mad’.

It was our secretary Mary’s birthday and she treated us to delicious cake with our tea which went down very well. The competition was Flower of the Month which was won by Diane Crowhurst with her evening primrose. We were again involved in Art Wave providing refreshments at the Chapter House Art Group’s exhibition at Castle Lodge House on the weekend of August 18 and 19. This has become a regular event for us and an excellent fundraiser. This year we raised £688.20, some of which will go to charity.

At the September meeting, on September 19, we will be hearing Tina Deubert speak about nutrition and our competition is A Harvest Cake Made Using Vegetables or Fruit which may include a tasting. We welcome new members and you are able to attend a meeting or two before deciding to join. A lot of people have been surprised to find they know a few of the members already.

SUMMER SHOW: The St Mary’s Gardening Club Summer Flower and Produce Show will soon be upon us. A show of vegetables, fruit, flowers, cookery and arts and crafts will take place at the St Mary’s Social Centre on Saturday September 1 between 2pm and 4.30pm. This show is open to all and if you would like to take part a programme with the classes is available from Christine Gibson on 07960186736. Apart from all the exhibits, there are refreshments (tea and gorgeous cake at bargain prices), an excellent raffle, bottle tombola, and stalls selling books, cakes and jams and plants.