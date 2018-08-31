SUMMER SHOW: The St Mary’s Gardening Club Summer Flower and Produce Show will soon be upon us. A show of vegetables, fruit, flowers, cookery and arts and crafts will take place at the St Mary’s Social Centre tomorrow, Saturday, between 2pm and 4.30pm. This show is open to all and if you would like to take part a programme with the classes is available from Christine Gibson on 07960186736. Apart from all the exhibits, there are refreshments (tea and gorgeous cake at bargain prices), an excellent raffle, bottle tombola, and stalls selling books, cakes and jams and plants.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo today, Friday, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.