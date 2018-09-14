ACCIDENT: Last Monday whilst doing some hedge cutting in the front garden, I managed to break my thumb by falling off the step ladder. My wife wanted to know why was I up a step ladder as I am accident prone. Anyway I ignored the pain until the next morning my thumb and wrist had swollen overnight. Val took one look and told me to go up the outpatients at Victoria Hospital. I would like to add it’s my Golden Wedding Anniversary today and I am surprised Val hasn’t told me to sling my hook by now with the problems I’ve put her through over the years. Thank you Val. You are my rock and my love forever.

CHRIST CHURCH: Our Tots group for pre-school children and their carers returns after the summer holidays today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am and runs at the same time each week up to half term at the end of October. Our Sunday service at 10.30am will be led by David Crowther from Seaford. After the service we have a walk in the Sussex countryside. Christ Church is very pleased to report that our long search for a new minister has been successful and Rev Andrew Mills will be joining us early in 2019. Andrew will also minister at Seaford and Alfriston.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Tomorrow, Saturday, there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. There will be indoor skittles,pool, toads and table tennis available. Everyone welcome. Come and join us for a great evening of live music from the Kondoms on Saturday, September 22 at 8.30pm. Non members £2 entrance fee. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.