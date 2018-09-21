SURPRISE SURPRISE: We were completely surprised on the evening of our Golden Wedding Anniversary as our daughter had arranged a party at the John Harvey Tavern and we had absolutely no idea. The secret was well kept for nearly a year. Thank you for your enquiries about my thumb which is progressing well.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots are back with another session for pre-school children and their carers on Friday morning from 9.30am to 11.30am. On Sunday morning we have a Messy Sunday session with breakfast of cereals, bacon butties, tea and coffee followed by craft activities and worship. Our new minister, Rev Andrew Mills hopes to be there, so its a good chance to meet him if you haven’t done so already. On Wednesday evening we have another Think Tank discussion at 7.30pm where Dr Roberta Piazza will be speaking on Voices from the Community of Irish Travellers.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Come and join us for a great evening of live music from the Kondoms tomorrow, Saturday, at 8.30pm. Non members £2 entrance fee. Everyone welcome Bingo Friday September 28, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: On Sunday at 3pm, the friends of St Ann’s open meeting will hear Professor Paul Benjamin of the Lewes Priory Trust talk about some of the surviving fragments of the sculpted stone from the demolished Priory. A woman’s head was found ‘recycled’ in the wall of a building when the public toilets in Western Road were built. St Anne’s Harvest Services will be on Sunday September 30 at 8am (book of common Prayer) and at 10am. Choral Evensong at 6 30pm. Gifts of fresh produce and tinned goods will benefit Chichester Diocesan Family support work.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a jumble sale at the Ringmer Village Hall on Saturday September 29. Doors open at 2pm. Collecting of jumble on the Nevill Estate after 6pm on Friday September 28. Our next jumble at Ringmer will be on Saturday December 1.

NEVILL RESIDENTS: A meeting will be held at 8pm on Monday in the Hall at Highdown Road. All welcome.