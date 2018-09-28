NEW GAS PIPES: Apart from the road upheavals, the actual works replacing the gas meters and renewing the pipes was very efficiently co-ordinated. We now have a new gas meter and pipe, which entailed a hole being dug in the garden and some of our driveway being taken up and (to our horror), our lounge carpet and floorboards also. All of this was done very professionally and with the utmost care, as all of it was put back very professionally and you wouldn’t be able to tell any of it had happened. The new gas meter is now outside and our old one gone to make a bit more storage space in our cupboard under the stairs. What an excellent result.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots have another session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. We have a special Harvest Festival Service on Sunday at 10.30am. The service will be led by Rev Irena Byron and collections will go to the Real Junk Food Project in Brighton (our home charity for 2019), which uses surplus food to make and serve meals for people who would otherwise go hungry, and to our local food bank. The service will also include the baptism of Maisie-Rae. In the evening we will be joining our friends at St Anne’s Church in Western Road for choral evensong. Last week our church walk was blessed by beautiful sunshine. We walked along footpaths past Danny House, an Elizabethan House nestling under the downs near Hurstpierpoint, and up onto Wolstonbury Hill (677 feet) from which there were marvellous views out over Sussex. Danny House is in the the spotlight this year as David Lloyd George stayed there in the late summer of 1918, whilst hammering out the terms of the Armistice that eventually brought the Great War to an end.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: At St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road on October 12 is a Fish and Chip Supper with a Quiz, time 6pm for 6 30pm. Tickets only in advance at £10. Contact: 01273474964. Bring own drink and there will be a raffle in aid of the hall renovations.

ST MARY’S GARDENING CLUB: At the meeting on Monday, we are looking forward to hearing our speaker Julia Jarman tell us about The Beauty of Bulbs and Corms, a timely talk as we prepare to plant these for next spring. The meeting is at St Mary’s Social Centre at 7.45pm. There is a raffle, bookstall and refreshments. We welcome visitors (£2).

LEWES NEVILLE WI: The September meeting heard Tina Deubert speak on nutrition. She has developed her ideas on good nutrition from her experience with her own health issues which led her to train as a nutritional therapist. Key to good health, she says, is to balance blood sugar levels which affect energy, mood, hormones and weight as well as cholesterol balance, heart health and brain health. We learned how to achieve this with a diet which has protein at every meal as well as vegetables and fruit and complex carbohydrates. The talk was packed with information and many of us were stimulated to make changes in our diet. The competition was to make a harvest cake which included a fruit or vegetable and the result was a close run thing but Vicki Trenhaile’s Apple, date and pecan loaf was the winner. We enjoyed sampling the entries with our tea or coffee.

Next month is the AGM when we will hear reports on the previous year and officers will be voted in. After this we will hear how do deal with scams and fraud and Stella will show us how to make a simple floral table decoration.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a jumble sale at the Ringmer Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday. Collecting of jumble on the Nevill Estate after 6pm today, Friday. Our next jumble sale at Ringmer will be on Saturday December 1.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Saturday, October 6, there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. There will be indoor skittles, toads and table tennis available. Everyone welcome. Come and join us for a great evening for all the family to play indoor skittles on Saturday October 27 starting at 7.30pm. There will be a ploughman’s available to purchase for anyone who is feeling peckish. Tickets now available at the club. Why not look on website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.