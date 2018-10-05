HIGHS AND LOWS: An ex-resident of Nevill and sister to Sue Tillman, Keith Benson received a Lifetime Recognition Award for his 44 years as Lighting Manager at Glyndebourne Opera House. The Bensons lived in Cross Way for many years. Congratulations Keith, it is well deserved. I note from an article last week about car parks, it seems payment is by mobile phone, so once again, life for the elderly and the hard of hearing is made more difficult (or impossible to park) than it need be. It’s also once again ‘stealing’ from the public as it incurs a fee of 20p for the privilege too. The man who wrote last weeks article left without shopping in Lewes. How many more people will do this and not shop here? We should take note that Uckfield have free parking and Newhaven are introducing it too. Can our local businesses afford to lose customers because our councils are too short sighted?

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: At St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road on October 12 is a Fish and Chip Supper with a Quiz, 6pm for 6 30pm. Tickets only in advance at £10. Contact 01273474964. Bring own drink and there will be a raffle in aid of the hall renovations.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Tomorrow, Saturday, there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. There will be indoor skittles, toads and table tennis available. Everyone welcome. Get your thinking caps on for our quiz night on October 12. Teams of up to six, £2 per person starting at 8pm. Come and join us for a great evening for all the family to play indoor skittles on Saturday October 27 starting at 7.30pm. There will be a ploughman’s available to purchase for anyone who is feeling peckish. Tickets now available at the club. Why not look on ourwebsite, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

CHRIST CHURCH: If you are a carer with a pre-school child, we would love to see you at Christ Church Tots on Friday morning from 9.30am to 11.30am. The cost is £1 per session per family. Our Sunday morning worship at 10.30am is led by Rev Jan Morley. Later on Sunday one of our congregation, Professor Norman Vance, will be giving an illustrated talk on 1918 and After: Brave or Bad New World?, where he will consider the social, economic and cultural changes that came with the end of the Great War. The event begins at the Ropetackle Centre, Shoreham at 3pm on Sunday. Members of our church recently joined other churches in Lewes with a collection for Christian Aid at the entrance to Tesco, Lewes. The collection raised £255.40 for needy people around the world . Thank you to the Tesco shoppers for their generous response. At the well-attended meeting of the Think Tank on September 26, Dr Roberta Piazza gave an excellent presentation about the life and culture of the Irish Traveller community at Horsedean in Brighton and Hove. She drew on her original research at the University of Sussex to show how the community perceives itself in relation to wider society and how it is viewed by local authorities, neighbours, and the media. Her talk was followed by a lively and well-informed discussion.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Extract from Nevill Residents meeting. Tim Bartlett from LDC has given an update on the drainage problem when a few weeks ago 40ml of rain fell in an hour and a half leaving Nevill Road, by the junction of Christie Road and also the recreation ground, inundated. This was the result of an extreme localised storm. It cleared within an hour or so. More work needs to be done on the soak aways which are located under Christie House. Ongoing maintenance is the cheapest solution. Also rain gardens are proposed in areas with a large hard surface like the St Mary’s Social Centre and the hospital .A leaflet is planned to show people what they can do to intercept excess rainwater, particularly on hardstanding and driveways. ESCC has been allowing paving outside houses, despite it being against regulations. The grit bin at the top of Highdown Road needs replacing. It was going to cost several pounds to remove it but it has mysteriously disappeared. Daphne Wyatt has received a grant for £200 towards the replacing of the bin, which will be topped up by NRA.