CHRIST CHURCH: If you are a carer with a pre-school child, we have another Christ Church Tots session today, Friday, morning from 9.30am to 11.30am. The cost is £1 per session per family. Our Sunday morning worship at 10.30am is led by Gwyneth Watkinson and includes Holy Communion. There is another meeting of the Think Tank next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Our speaker will be Dr Sarah Pitt of Brighton University who will be talking about Antibiotics and how to use them wisely in an age when bacteria are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotic treatments. The session will include time for questions and discussion.

NEVILL RESIDENTS: Carole Kirby was not able to be at the meeting but sent an update. Audrey Jarvis, chairman of the Friends of Lewes Tree planting committee reported that it had been decided that a good group of trees could be Ginko Biloba (male because females have smelly fruits) as they are very resilient and have pretty shaped leaves. Field Maple (acer campestre), which grow well in our area and are very pretty in autumn,Whitebeam (sorbus ariamagnifica) which has very attractive flowers and orange berries. A final decision will be made when the utility surveys are complete. The County Council is on the verge of bankruptcy and is having to reduce services to the statutory minimum. Library services are being cut which is creating problems for people without a computer who need to apply for universal credit and other benefits. This is putting pressure on voluntary organisations. It is a difficult time and our community needs us. There is a possibility of joint meetings with other residents’ associations. A Food Bank is being considered for the Nevill, which would be based at St Mary’s Church Hall. A pop up cafe is also being considered. LDC has rejected the application for Community Asset status for St Mary’s Church Hall because the boundary had not been drawn correctly. It cannot be amended, so the whole thing has to be done again from scratch. Ruth O’Keeffe asked for support for a petition she is launching, to allow people to get parking permits and books of visitors parking vouchers from the library and not have to go online.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Get your thinking caps on for our Quiz Night today, Friday. Teams of up to six, £2 per person starting at 8pm. Everyone welcome. Come and join us for a great evening for all the family to play indoor skittles on Saturday October 27 starting at 7.30pm. There will be a ploughmans available to purchase for anyone who is feeling peckish. Tickets now available at the club. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.