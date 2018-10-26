MODERN WORLD: I have a problem understanding this modern world. The latest hype is man sized tissues. Why is it a gender issue? Are we no longer to be known as men and women? Are women offended by a man sized tissue? Large or small, man or woman, surely you just go and buy whatever size tissues and not make a song and dance about it because it said man size.

CHRIST CHURCH: As it is half term week, we have no Christ Church Tots session today, Friday. Instead, we have a Messy Church at 10.30am where we offer craft activities and a short worship celebration followed by lunch. All are welcome. On Sunday we have another Messy Sunday with breakfast (cereals, bacon butties, tea and coffee) followed by craft activities and worship celebration. Messy Church lasts about an hour from 9.30am to 10.30am. In the evening there is a Music and Prayer service in the church at 6.30pm. A well-attended meeting of the Think Tank on Wednesday, October 17, heard an excellent presentation by Dr Sarah Pitt, a microbiologist from the University of Brighton, entitled Antibiotics: How to use them wisely. She gave a lucid account, in non-technical language, of what antibiotics are, how they work, how they are used and how they are sometimes misused. Many of those present participated in discussion and questions and came away more optimistic that with careful control, antibiotics can continue to be used responsibly for the benefit of those who are unwell.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Come and join us for a great evening for all the family tomorrow, Saturday, to play indoor skittles on starting at 7.30pm. There will be a ploughman’s available to purchase for anyone who is feeling peckish. Tickets now available at the club. The next Bingo will be November 2, with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

LEWES NEVILLE WI: The last meeting was also the AGM. It was a busy meeting as we first heard from Janette Watkins from Southover Community Care about the money donated this last year from the proceeds of our Art Wave fundraising had been used for. It provides her clients with small comforts such as an audio bible for a blind woman. She as then presented with a cheque for £300 from the proceeds of this year’s sale of tea and cakes at the Chapter House Art group’s event at Art Wave followed by a presentation from Jackie Gill from Nat West on Scams and how to recognise them and avoid being tricked by them. It was a very salutary reminder that the scammers are getting ever more clever and that nobody is immune from them. The AGM came next and we heard reports on the activities during the last year and a financial report which revealed that all is well. The committee members were re-elected unanimously and Kay Hackett accepted the position of President again for which we are very grateful. The meeting concluded with flower arranging organised by Stella and Judith who had gathered the materials. All were amazed and pleased at the results of our labours. Thank you Stella and Judith; it was a fun and relaxing conclusion to our meeting.