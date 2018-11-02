PARKING AGAIN: What is going on with car parking in Lewes? We tried both Market Street and behind the Friars Walk car parks one afternoon and no coins were accepted in the machines. Pay by mobile. As we were going to The Depot cinema, we had not taken a mobile phone (yes, some of us do travel without them sometimes and we don’t usually take the car either) and therefore couldn’t pay. Notably both car parks were half empty. By this time we were running late and found a roadside parking space in Friars Walk. Very fortunate we thought, until we returned to the car to find a parking fine. Yes we had paid for a ticket but apparently there was restricted parking there that day and the temporary notice wasn’t very prominent. Are the powers that be trying to ruin this town? They are going the right way about it. I was disgusted to read about the poor couple who were fined for stopping by Laura Ashley shop for a few seconds. More and more people are telling me they go to Uckfield these days or Ringmer where the parking is free and shopping is a more relaxed experience. Very sad for our town.

CHRIST CHURCH: Tots are back today, Friday, after their half-term break with another session for pre-school children and their carers. The session runs from 9.30am to 11.30am and costs £1 per family. Our Sunday morning service at 10.30am will be led by Peter Ingram from Seaford. The following week (November 11) will, of course, be Remembrance Sunday and we will be remembering all those who died and suffered in conflict. This will have special resonance this year as we mark the centenary of the Armistice that brought the Great War to an end in 1918.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. All round entertainer, Rythmic (Hat Man), visual cabaret, keyboard and vocals. A must see act next Saturday, November 10, at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome (non members £2 entrance fee). Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.