BONFIRE BEEF: I know I should not mention this, but in this day and age why has everybody got to be woken up at 6am by a maroon going off. I have been told it’s tradition. Well lets start a new tradition and wake the Bonfire Boys and Girls with their phones or what ever digital device they have and let the rest off us wake up naturally. Yes I know, I’m the Bah Humbug.

GARDENING CLUB: The St Mary’s Gardening Club is welcoming Mark Saunders as its speaker at its meeting on Monday, 7.45pm at the St Mary’s Social Centre. Mark is the head gardener at Fittleworth House and his talk is titled Garden Inspiration. He will be showing pictures of about 30 gardens and the plan is to leave us inspired and filled with ideas for our gardens next year. We have enjoyed his talks in previous years and I am sure that this will be no exception. There will be a raffle, bookstall and refreshments. It is open to visitors (£2). Come along, you will be most welcome.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots are back with another session for pre-school children and their carers on Friday morning from 9.30am to 11.30am. The charge is only £1 per family. This Sunday is Remembrance Sunday. Our service will begin at 10.30am on Sunday morning and will be led by Rev Dr John Neal and will embrace the national two minute silence at 11am, when we remember all those who have died or suffered in conflict. This year Remembrance Sunday has a special resonance as it is the centenary of the Armistice which marked the end of the Great War in 1918. Looking ahead, we have another Think Tank on Wednesday November 21 when Jan Nawrocki will talk on How Surgeons Think, explaining how surgeons exercise their judgement in handling the many different issues they face in their work.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: All round entertainer, Rythmic (Hat Man), visual cabaret, keyboard and vocals. A must see act. Tomorrow, Saturday, at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome (non members £2 entrance fee). Bingo next Friday, November 16, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Boogie Sound Machine with hits through the decades to now on Saturday November 24 at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome (non members £2 entrance fee). Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: Christmas Fair in St Mary’s Church Hall Highdown Road, 10am till 1pm on Saturday November 17. All welcome.