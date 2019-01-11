SAD NEWS: We heard the sad news of Jackie Bishop who has died. She was a good friend to many on the Nevill and worked hard to help upgrade the church hall in Highdown Road. She will be sorely missed and our thoughts are with her daughters and family. RIP Jackie.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, and January 25 with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots are have another session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am, the charge is only £1 per family. On Sunday our morning worship with Holy Communion will be led by Gwyneth Watkinson. This will be followed by a Congregational Meeting and church lunch. all are welcome. The Think Tank has another meeting on Wednesday at 7.30pm, when Debby Matthews will talk on Thomas Mantell and the early Lewes non-conformists. Thomas was the father of Gideon Mantell, discoverer of dinosaurs in the Sussex Weald. Questions and discussion will follow. We started 2019 with a 4-mile walk over the Downs from Cliffe to Mount Caburn and back on New Year’s Day in beautiful sunny weather and good conditions underfoot. We have another church walk on Sunday January 20 and are hoping for another fine day.

LEWES NEVILLE WI: The planned meeting for January 16 has had to be changed due to the hall being closed for drainage works, and we will now meet on Wednesday January 23 at the usual time of 7.30pm and with the same speaker (Hook and Son, organic dairy).